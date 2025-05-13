Simon Pegg Reflects on Last Day of Filming Tom Cruise Starrer Mission: Impossible–The Final Reckoning; ‘It Was Just Me There…’

Simon Pegg has been a part of the Mission: Impossible franchise for a really long time. The actor recently spoke of the time he was a part of the film and how tough it was for him to bid farewell to the one long-running action franchise.

Talking to Variety, the actor who has always put joy into our lives through various roles stated, “The great thing about ‘Mission’ is that it’s literally been a film every few years.”

Further talking to the outlet, Simon Pegg stated that his time filming the next and the last action-packed entry in the globally renowned franchise came to an end not in an usual way. It was not with any major cinematic or climactic scene, along with the lead star of the movie, Tom Cruise. His last day on the set did not even include his fellow co-stars.

The actor from Shaun of the Dead then went on to add that his last day on the set did not follow “cheers from the crew, hugs, tears, and maybe even a cake.” In fact, as per the actor, it was just a simple scene where his character, Benji, was shown sitting in a car.

“I think it was just me there,” Simon Pegg spoke to the outlet, adding, “There was no huge post-stunt euphoria, or anything like that.”

He still went on to admit that on his last day, he felt very emotional, while saying goodbye to the “little family of people” he had been around for decades, working on the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Mission: Impossible–The Final Reckoning is the last entry in the highly acclaimed, action-packed movie series.

It was back in 2006 that Simon Pegg joined the spy franchise in Mission: Impossible III. He is known to play the character of Benji Dunn, a tech-savvy member of the team.