Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 13: Ajay Devgn and Raj Kumar Gupta's film looks to earn Rs 4.75 crore

Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 13: 12 days have passed, and Raj Kumar Gupta's latest directorial, Raid 2, is continuing its solid run at the box office. Starring Ajay Devgn, the Raid sequel has now reached the 13th day of its theatrical run. Also starring Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in key roles, Raid 2 looks to earn Rs 4.75 crore today.

Co-produced under the banner of T-Series and Panorama Studios, Raid 2 collected Rs 121.25 crore net in the last 12 days. On Day 13, early estimates suggest that the Ajay Devgn starrer will fetch in the range of Rs 4.75 crore, courtesy the Blockbuster Tuesday offer. The higher ticket sales were registered on the second Tuesday due to subsidized ticket prices.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the crime thriller earned Rs 4.5 crore on the 12th day of its release. The recently released movie is targetting Rs 150 crore net collection by the end of its theatrical run.

Also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, Raid 2 has performed better than the original release, Raid. The 2018 crime thriller finished its run with a lifetime net business of Rs 98 crore back then.

Raid 2 stars Ajay Devgn as Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Amay Patnaik. Riteish Deshmukh is cast as a corrupt politician named Manohar Dhankar aka Dada Manohar Bhai. Vaani Kapoor, who has replaced Ileana D'Cruz, plays the role of Patnaik's wife, Malini. The film also stars Saurabh Shukla and Supriya Pathak. The plot of the Raid sequel is set seven years after the events of the original movie.

Raid 2 is currently competing with the holdover release, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

