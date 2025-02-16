Kiran Rao addresses dip in audience interest towards OTT as she talks about its ‘golden age’ and bubble-bursting; ‘Not sure where…’

Renowned filmmaker Kiran Rao, who charmed fans with her critically acclaimed Laapataa Ladies, recently shared her thoughts on the streaming scene in India. During a recent interaction at the 7th edition of the Indian Screenwriters Conference (ISC) on Friday, February 14, she reflected on the shift in audience interest, referring to the "golden age" of OTT while also acknowledging a "bubble burst" in the digital world.

Kiran Rao stated that, in today’s time, there is not much difference between the content on OTT platforms and what works in films. According to her, the kinds of projects that are "so-called 'working' or big on OTT" in India are not very different from what used to be successful in cinemas. She claimed that the promise of world-building and other creative endeavors may not have been fully realized. "That's also because I think there has been a bit of a bubble burst," she added, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The Laapataa Ladies director noted that when the OTT scene began in India nearly a decade ago, creators were free and highly creative. However, over the years, other aspects have taken precedence. She described OTT as a "golden egg" that once allowed everyone to pursue their creative dreams but has now come full circle.

"There is a lot of promise there, a lot of stories to be told. I just don't know how many people are commissioning them and whether the economics allow it. Like everything, there was a golden age, but I am not sure where it goes from here. We still have some great writing on OTT in India, but there is a lot more to be done," she stated.

When asked about her plans to start a project for streaming, Rao revealed that nothing has been greenlit yet. She mentioned that she has a couple of series ideas, including a miniseries, but she is unsure about the direction she wants to take. The filmmaker candidly shared that she often considers turning her series ideas into films instead.

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies was released last year in 2024, and it was also India's official entry at the 97th Academy Awards.