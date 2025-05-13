Part of One Direction Alum Liam Payne's 32.3 Million USD Inheritance Already Jeopardized? All We Know About Theft

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

A Rolex watch said to belong to late One Direction star Liam Payne has reportedly surfaced for sale on the black market. RadarOnline reports that the luxury watch, which may be worth up to USD 60,000, was offered to a collector by a well-known Rolex dealer.

Advertisement

The timepiece comes with an authenticity card and a serial number that allegedly links it directly to Payne. The seller claimed the watch had been handed over in a will, though sources confirm Liam Payne died without leaving any legal will in place.

Liam Payne died on October 16, 2024, after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. He was 31. According to UK intestacy laws, his entire estate, valued at approximately USD 32.2 million, is now legally inherited by his 8-year-old son Bear.

Cheryl Tweedy, Payne's former partner and Bear's mother, has been officially appointed by a UK court to manage the estate. A source close to the matter told RadarOnline, "Given the absence of a will, any assets should legally pass to his son Bear, with Cheryl Cole acting as guardian."

The report confirms that Cheryl Tweedy had no role in the attempted sale of the Rolex. Sources have made it clear that she has not authorized the release or sale of any personal belongings from Payne's estate. "What's happening is not only legally questionable, it's deeply unethical," said one insider.

Advertisement

"These items should either be passed down to Bear, or at the very least sold through a public charity auction, not behind closed doors for personal gain." Authorities have yet to confirm the identity of the person trying to sell the watch, but suspicions are focused on someone close to the late singer.

The watch in question might be the same one Payne was seen wearing shortly before his death, a watch that was never recovered from his hotel room. Toxicology reports showed that Payne had cocaine, benzodiazepine, and crack in his system at the time of the incident.

"If the sale of the Rolex can be pinned down on this person, and Cheryl is not involved, it will ignite a massive legal war," said another source. Cheryl reportedly plans to restrict Bear's access to the inheritance until he is at least 25, so he can make informed decisions about his money.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Was Samuel French? Learn About Killers of the Flower Moon Star As He Dies at 45