CBFC updates film certification system after years and introduces 5 new categories; here’s what they mean

The CBFC rating system plays a pivotal role in film distribution. For over four decades, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) followed a standardized film certification process. However, in a recent update, the system has been revamped to provide more clarity for parents looking to determine a film's suitability for their children. The new structure now includes five distinct categories, making it easier for families to make informed viewing choices.

These categories include U (Unrestricted), UA 7+, UA 13+, UA 16+, and A (Adults).

The U category is designed for films suitable for all audiences, meaning they can be enjoyed by viewers of any age. The UA categories—7+, 13+, and 16+—offer content that is unrestricted but come with a caution for children under the specified age. For example, a UA 7+ film is suitable for children aged 7 and above, but parents or guardians are encouraged to assess whether it’s appropriate for younger viewers.

Similarly, the higher age limits of UA 13+ and UA 16+ films provide guidance on what is deemed appropriate for those age groups. Lastly, the A category is reserved for films that are meant exclusively for adults aged 18 and above.

This new certification structure aims to better inform parents and guardians about the content, helping them make informed decisions about what is appropriate for their children to watch.

According to ETimes, CBFC board members revealed that the updated classification system had been in the works for years, aiming to better categorize films. This new structure ensures that films are not all grouped under a single category. One source explained that various factors were taken into account before finalizing the classification.

For instance, certain films may contain graphic violence that is appropriate for viewers aged 16 and above, but not suitable for younger audiences. Similarly, some films may not feature violence but tackle mature themes that are inappropriate for younger viewers.

Filmmakers had long expressed concerns about their films being misjudged due to the lack of nuanced categories in India, and this updated system aims to address those issues.

