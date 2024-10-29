Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer's 3-minute, 10-second theatrical trailer gets certified by CBFC; details inside

The period drama Chhaava is one of the most awaited movies of 2024. Earlier, the teaser of the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer created a lot of intrigue and excitement among the audience. Now, with just over a month left for the film’s release, it looks like the trailer is set to arrive very soon. A 3-minute, 10-second theatrical trailer has been certified by the CBFC.

According to the website of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the theatrical trailer of Chhaava has received a U/A 13+ rating. The length has been certified as 3 minutes and 10 seconds on October 28, 2024.

Vicky Kaushal is playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the film. The teaser, which was released in August, showed the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie marks his first collaboration with actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is portraying Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna will be seen as Aurangzeb.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram Stories after wrapping up the shoot of the film. He wrote, “The incredibly passionate and dramatic journey of filming Chhaava couldn’t have ended without some drama. The rain Gods really put up a show today immediately after we rolled our final shot.”

He added, “There’s so much I wish to to say, there’s so little I’m able to convey about this journey right now… may be in a few days when it all sinks in. All I can say now with a heart full of gratitude, love and contentment is that… IT’S A WRAP!!!”

Written by Rishi Virmani and directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical saga is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films. The music is composed by AR Rahman. Chhaava is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, before Chhaava arrives in theaters, Vicky Kaushal will kick off work on another big project, Love & War. He will be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Love & War is slated for a theatrical release on March 20, 2026.

