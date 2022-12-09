EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra to play singer Amarjot Kaur in Imtiaz Ali's Next; Filming starts on Dec 11

Imtiaz Ali has time and again spoken about how it has been his dream to make a film on the lives of two of the most famous musicians of Punjab. His dream is finally becoming a reality as the filmmaker is all set to commence shooting for the film within a week and will be led by Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra . While Parineeti will be seen playing the role of Amarjot Kaur, Diljit is portraying Chamkila’s part in the film. According to sources close to the development, Parineeti Chopra is all set to start shooting for the film from December 11 in Mumbai.

“Parineeti has been extensively prepping for the part over the last few months and is now all set to start the journey of this Imtiaz Ali directorial from December 11 in Mumbai. The schedule will be shot with breaks over a period of two months in December and January,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that there have been ample script reading sessions over the last few months. “Imtiaz, Parineeti, and Diljit have done several workshops and are now all set to take the film on floors from December 11,” added the source.

Imtiaz Ali & Chamkila Biopic

The film will chronicle the tale of Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, who along with other members of their musical gang was assassinated on March 8, 1988. Their assassination remains an unresolved case to date and it’s this journey and intrigue that has got Imtiaz Ali interested in the tale.

The film is titled Chamkila and will mark the first-time collaboration of Parineeti Chopra with Diljit Dosanjh. The music of the film is also locked and the buzz is that it would be a special album from Imtiaz Ali and his music team for the audience. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.