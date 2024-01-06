Parineeti Chopra shares UNSEEN pic with Diljit Dosanjh from Chamkila on his birthday; see post

Whether it's his acting skills, melodious voice, or ability to bring a smile to everyone's face, Diljit is undoubtedly everyone's favorite. Today holds a special significance for his fans as he marks another year of his life.

Social media is flooded with birthday wishes for the star, but the wish that truly captured our hearts is the one from his co-star Parineeti Chopra in their upcoming movie Chamkila. She shared an unseen clip from the film, and we can bet that fans are now even more eager for its release

Parineeti Chopra’s birthday wish for Diljit Dosanjh

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti Chopra shared a still from Chamkila to wish her co-star. In the picture, we can see both the stars in their character getup. Diljit Dosanjh sports short hair in the picture and can be seen in an off-white traditional attire. He holds his musical instrument in his hand and has a faint smile on his face.

On the flip side, Parineeti appears adorable in a kurta with black and white checks, paired with a black salwar. Sharing this picture she wrote, “Mera yaara, mera pyaara, mera CHAMKILA! Happpy bday ji .. Wish you happiness and good health forever. I miss us singing together! And I cannot wait to show the world what we have created in #Chamkila. The MUSIC, the magic.”

Check out the post:

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra puts on 15kgs for her role in Chamkila

In her recent Instagram post, Parineeti Chopra shared a workout video where she spoke about the fact that the actress had to put on 15 kgs for her role in Chamkila. Parineeti who portrays the role of late Punjabi folk singer Amarjot Kaur inspired her fans by her transformation. In the caption of the video that she shared, the actress explained that she spent the last 6 months singing in AR Rahman’s studio and going back home to eat as much junk as possible. She also quipped that now she misses the studio.

Chamkila is a biopic on late singer Amar Singh Chamkila who tragically lost his life at the age of 27 in 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila was Punjab's top-selling artist during that period.

ALSO READ: Why did Parineeti Chopra turn down Rashmika Mandanna's role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal?