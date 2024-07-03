Chandu Champion director Kabir Khan admits wanting to reunite with Katrina Kaif but puts forth THIS one condition; Find out

It was last year that Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about Kabir Khan gearing up with his next project after Chandu Champion, Babbar Sher. After we broke this news, certain reports suggested that he would be collaborating with Salman Khan for the fourth time in this film. But it looks like there is no truth to these reports as the director in a recent interview dismissed being in talks with the actor. He also opened up on working with Katrina Kaif again.

Kabir Khan admits he loves working with Katrina Kaif

Talking about Babbar Sher with News 18, Kabir Khan stated that this film is not happening right now. Further when asked about reuniting with Katrina Kaif, the Chandu Champion director revealed that he would approach the actress only if the script was good enough for her. He further added that the Merry Christmas star is someone he has collaborated with on many films and he would love to work with her again.

Having said that, Kabir also made it very clear that only if the script is good enough for him to take he will reunite with the actress. “Only if I’m excited about it will she be excited about it. Whenever that happens, I would love to reunite with her. There’s absolutely no doubt that if there’s suitable material, we’ll surely work again.”

Katrina Kaif’s work front and personal front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The film was directed by Sriram Raghavan and was loved by the audience. She does not have any announced projects as of now.

The actress has been in London for quite some time now and has returned to Mumbai a while back. We bet fans cannot wait to see her announce her next project.

Kabir Khan’s work front

Kabir Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently directed Chandu Champion. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz, and others. The film is a biopic based on Murlikanth Petkar and fans love Kartik’s portrayal of him. Apart from the actor’s transformation which is winning hearts, Kabir’s direction is also being lauded by many.

