Did you know Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi’s Dhoom Dhaam was initially Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif, Fawad Khan? Aditya Dhar reveals

The wedding-themed action comedy Dhoom Dhoom was released on OTT on the special occasion of Valentine's Day. The film stars Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles. Aditya Dhar, who has backed the movie, recently revealed that it was initially titled Raat Baaki. Moreover, it was supposed to star Katrina Kaif and Fawad Khan.

According to reports, Aditya Dhar was set to make his directorial debut with the movie Raat Baaki. It was apparently going to be made in 2016 with Katrina Kaif and Fawad Khan in the lead roles. It had the same plot as the recently released film Dhoom Dhaam.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Aditya confirmed it was the same story. He stated, "But we tweaked it a little bit. We made it contemporary and a story of today's times."

The filmmaker shared another interesting detail about Dhoom Dhaam. He revealed that Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia had shot a scene for the film. It was supposed to be in the beginning, and she was the one to arrange the match between Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi's characters. However, Aditya said that it had to be edited out.

Dhoom Dhaam was released on Netflix on February 14, 2025. The official synopsis on the streaming platform read, "On their wedding night, an oddball couple is thrust into a chaotic chase, dodging goons and cops in a frenzied hunt for the mysterious 'Charlie.'"

Advertisement

Alongside Yami Gautam as Koyal and Pratik Gandhi as Veer, the cast includes Eijaz Khan, Kavin Dave, Mukul Chadda, Prateik Babbar, Pavitra Sarkar, Garima Yajnik, and Mushtaq Khan. The film is written by Aditya Dhar and Aarsh Vora and directed by Rishab Seth. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar.

Meanwhile, Fawad Khan’s last Hindi film was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which came out in the year 2016. He is set to make his Bollywood comeback with the romantic comedy titled Abir Gulaal. The Pakistani actor is starring opposite Vaani Kapoor. On the other hand, fans are eagerly waiting for Katrina Kaif to announce her next project.