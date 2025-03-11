Katrina Kaif adds a sporty touch to her all-black trench coat and joggers with Rs 3 lakh shoes
For a classy yet comfortable airport look, Katrina Kaif opted for a trench coat paired with sporty shoes.
Katrina Kaif’s airport fashion is always about comfort. To travel in style while staying relaxed, the actress is often seen gracing the runway in ethnic or casual wear, and this time, it was sporty chic all-black. She wore an oversized trench coat paired with joggers and sporty shoes, proving that style always lies in minimalism. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her airport outfit!
Till now, airport fashion has seen many genres, from bold corset tops to elegant ethnic outfits. Talking about Katrina Kaif, she chose a sporty vibe with an oversized trench coat, loosely covering her upper body with long sleeves extending past her wrists and edges reaching her waist. This trench coat is perfect for “I don’t care” vibes, functionally designed with a hood, collar details, and a closed front, ensuring a cozy look.
Giving a monochrome touch, the actress skipped pants and jeans, opting for joggers to keep her look airport-friendly. She chose loose joggers with a high-waist fit, ensuring effortless movement while still looking stylish.
Katrina Kaif’s monochrome look exudes dark, edgy vibes. It’s a highly rated style that works perfectly for airports, road trips, casual outings, and shopping, leaving a strong impression. A wonderful choice that feels effortlessly chic yet statement-making.
Understanding the importance of adding an oomph factor to her airport look, Katrina Kaif shaded her eyes with black-tinted sunglasses and covered her face with a black mask. Her long, voluminous tresses were left loose, parted at the side, naturally framing her face.
The Tiger 3 actress completed her look with sporty ON shoes worth Rs 3 lakhs, adding a touch of comfort while staying stylish. Featuring a front lace design and a textured base, they were the perfect choice for long walks and traveling.
Vicky Kaushal’s wife nailed the balance between casual and chic. Her monochrome outfit—trench coat, joggers, and cool accessories—paired with a sporty finish proves that casual fashion can be effortlessly stylish and far from boring.
