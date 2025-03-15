Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday drop beautiful birthday wishes for ‘little miss’ Alia Bhatt and we can’t get enough of them

Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood’s most cherished stars, is adored not just for her stellar performances but also for her warmth and kindness. As she turns 32 today (March 15), heartfelt wishes have been pouring in from across the industry. Among those showering love on the birthday girl are Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday, who took to social media to celebrate their ‘little miss’ Alia and their sweet messages are winning hearts!

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram Stories to share a stunning picture of the birthday girl. The Brahmastra actress, dressed in a cozy sweater and a cute cap, radiates effortless charm with an unmissable winter glow. Sharing the snap, the Tiger 3 star penned a heartfelt message: “Happy happy happiest birthday @aliaabhatt. Keep shining as beautiful and bright as you are,” adding a white heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday couldn’t contain her excitement as she took to Instagram Stories to wish Alia. She shared a gorgeous picture of the two twinning in black. The Call Me Bae actress in a chic black top and matching lowers, while Alia Bhatt stunned in a black saree paired with a gold-embellished blouse. Posing together for a perfect frame, the duo looked absolutely radiant. Sharing the snap, Ananya wrote, “Happy birthday little miss,” adding a sun emoji and a heart-hand gesture emoji while tagging her.

Advertisement

Apart from them, Alia Bhatt’s mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, also shared a heartfelt birthday wish. Taking to Instagram Stories, Neetu posted an adorable throwback picture with Alia, where they were seen twinning in black. Calling the moment special, she wrote, “Happy birthday, my gorgeous friend. This pic is precious, as it’s one of our first. Stay happy and blessed. Love, love, and more love @aliaabhatt.”

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt’s sister Pooja Bhatt, and several others also showered the actress with heartfelt birthday wishes, making her day even more special.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh, set to release this Christmas. She will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, a romantic musical drama slated for March 20, 2026.