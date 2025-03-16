THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif admitted she ‘never felt objectified’ in Chikni Chameli; ‘It all depends on...’

It goes without saying that Katrina Kaif has some really sizzling dance moves! She has been a part of several blockbuster dance numbers where she has wowed fans with her dancing skills. One of her blockbuster songs, Chikni Chameli from Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath, has often been accused of objectifying women. However, the actress, in an earlier interview, clarified that she never saw it that way.

In an interview with DNA back in 2018, Katrina Kaif admitted that she never felt objectified while shooting for popular dance numbers. She stated that it all depends on the person performing the song. She explained her point by citing examples of Madonna and Beyoncé, who perform in swimsuits on stage but, she believed, wouldn't feel objectified.

"It's all about how you feel while you are performing that song. I can tell you, I never felt objectified in Chikni Chameli. I enjoyed that song. I enjoyed the dance, I enjoyed what I was doing. I didn't even for a moment felt objectified or brought any kind of wrong eyes on me. Not at all," she had said.

She further revealed that many times, when she is approached for songs with no context, she refuses them, no matter how much she loves dance.

"We don't need to characterize it that every song that a woman is celebrating herself and performing, that's not objectifying women. It all depends on the angle and lens it's being seen," she further added.

Notably, Katrina was responding to Karan Johar’s statement during an interview with Film Companion, where he expressed regret over including "item songs" in his films.

"I have no problem with like a girl dancing, that's not an item number. An item song is when she is objectified and when there are men lusting for her, like Chikni Chameli. I don't think I would ever do that again. It's never gonna happen in a Dharma Productions film, and I will make sure of it like Desi Girl is not an item song but Chikni Chameli is. And, I don't think I would do it," he had said.

Chikni Chameli song was a part of Hrithik Roshan’s 2012-released Agneepath.