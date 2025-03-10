POLL: Which Katrina Kaif movie on OTT is your favorite? Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to New York; VOTE
Katrina Kaif is one of the most beloved actresses in Bollywood, delivering several massive hits. Now, go and vote for your favorite OTT movie of hers!
Pinkvilla is conducting an exciting poll to find out which Katrina Kaif film on OTT is the audience's favorite. From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara on Netflix to Jab Tak Hai Jaan on Prime Video, fans have a tough choice to make. Which of her iconic performances do you love the most? Cast your vote now!
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Netflix)
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) is a 2011 Bollywood film about three friends who embark on a life-changing road trip across Spain. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, the film explores friendship, love, and self-discovery through adventure and emotional depth.
Raajneeti (Netflix)
Raajneeti (2010) is a political thriller that delves into power, betrayal, and ambition in Indian politics. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, and Nana Patekar, the film draws inspiration from the Mahabharata, portraying intense rivalries and manipulations as a political dynasty fights for control.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan (Prime Video)
Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) is a romantic drama directed by Yash Chopra, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma. The film follows a soldier’s journey through love, heartbreak, and fate as he navigates complex relationships and destiny. Featuring soulful music by A.R. Rahman, it remains a timeless love story.
New York (Prime Video)
New York (2009) is a thriller-drama directed by Kabir Khan, starring John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Irrfan Khan. Set against the backdrop of post-9/11 America, the film explores themes of friendship, racial profiling, and terrorism, following three friends whose lives are forever changed by unexpected circumstances.
Merry Christmas (Netflix)
Merry Christmas (2024) is a suspense thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Set on Christmas Eve, the film weaves mystery, romance, and unexpected twists, keeping audiences on edge. With its gripping storytelling and stellar performances, it offers a unique cinematic experience blending Bollywood and Tamil cinema influences.
