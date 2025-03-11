Did you know Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘first solo dance number’ Nadiyon Paar has a Katrina Kaif connection?

In 2021, Janhvi Kapoor starred in the horror comedy Roohi opposite Rajkummar Rao. She mesmerized everyone with her moves and style in the song Nadiyon Paar. As the film completed four years since its release, the actress shared a special post celebrating the milestone. She also revealed that many elements of her ‘first solo dance number’ were inspired by Katrina Kaif.

Today, March 11, 2025, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and dropped some old behind-the-scenes pictures from Roohi. She posed in her stunning golden outfit from the dance song Nadiyon Paar. In the caption, the Ulajh actress wrote, “4 yrs of #Roohi and my first solo dance number.”

Recalling her nervousness about the track, Janhvi shared, “I was such a kid. So nervous about this song. Hadn’t even learnt how to keep my eyes open without squinting under harsh lights.”

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor’s post on 4 years of Roohi:

Janhvi Kapoor further remembered how she shot the song on no sleep. She stated, “Rehearsed for 3 days between Goodluck Jerry’s shoot, shot in patiala all night for GLJ, flew out post pack up in the morning, shot Nadiyon Paar that night and finished the song in 7 hours with no sleep and flew back immediately to resume Jerry that day. A 3 day no sleep marathon, just excitement that I get to be in front of the (camera).”

Coming to her outfit, Janhvi said that it was made in just one day by designer Manish Malhotra. Talking about the connection with Katrina Kaif, she added, “Hair makeup dance wardrobe everything inspo was iconic @katrinakaif everything.”

Advertisement

Netizens gushed over Janhvi Kapoor’s beauty in the comments section. One person said, “Looking like a doll,” while another wrote, “Epitome of hardwork and beauty.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has some exciting projects in her upcoming lineup. She will be seen in the cross-cultural romance Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress is reuniting with Varun Dhawan in the rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Janhvi has been shooting for both movies over the past few months.