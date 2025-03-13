Katrina Kaif takes the spiritual route and visits yet another holy place after Maha Kumbh: WATCH viral video

Katrina Kaif is among the most popular actors in Bollywood. It was only last month that she made waves online as she paid a holy visit to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Now, most recently, the actress had another holy trip as she sought blessings at the famous Kukke Shree Subramanya Temple in Karnataka.

Several videos of Katrina Kaif have been going viral on the internet as she visited the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Karnataka. In the video shared by news agency IANS on March 11, the actress was seen coming out of the temple premises, reportedly after performing the Sarpa Sanskara Pooja.

In the video, the Welcome actress flaunted her ethnic side as she flaunted a traditional salwar suit while she covered her face with a black mask. Another video doing rounds on the internet showed Kat standing outside the temple premises on a sunny day.

For her special visit, Kat was seen in a lime green traditional suit, with her head and face covered with a dupatta. The actress avoided any media attention and interaction during her latest visit.

Watch viral videos of Katrina Kaif

It was earlier this month in February that Kat visited Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj accompanied by her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. She was spotted at the Parmarth Niketan, where she sought blessings from spiritual gurus Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati. The actress also took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Advertisement

Immersed in the spiritual ambiance, Katrina spoke to ANI and stated, “I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy and the beauty and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here".

On the professional front, Kat was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi, released in 2023. The actress is taking it slow and is yet to make a new official announcement about her upcoming ventures.

Though she has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra which is yet kept on the back burner.