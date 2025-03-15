Katrina Kaif looks angelic as she celebrates Holi in Rs 28k white dress with Vicky Kaushal and family.

No wonder Katrina is called the Bollywood Barbie—her Holi dress is a testament to her elegance and charm. She kept the celebration effortlessly joyous in a white mini dress, and we’re here to take inspiration. So let’s dive straight in.

Kaif’s festive style is something everyone can admire. For Holi 2025, the Phone Bhoot actress kept it simple yet stylish in a white mini dress by Rixo, priced at Rs 27,900, available at a discounted price of ₹16,744. The billowy dress is a work of art, featuring intricate lacework and embroidery that gives it a vintage-English feel. Made from Swiss-dot cotton, its A-line silhouette adds a chic appeal. The dress is framed with puffy sleeves and features a square neckline with eyelet lace trim and a row of decorative buttons.

This effortlessly chic dress was a perfect pick for a low-key Holi celebration at home with loved ones. Katrina Kaif’s mini dress stood out with its adorable appeal, complementing her relaxed festive vibe. She left her hair open in soft strands and opted for a no-makeup, natural look for her Holi OOTD.

Mrs. Kaushal effortlessly captured netizens' attention with her celebratory Holi pictures on Instagram. Her carousel of photos in the elegant white dress featured glimpses of her in-laws—Vicky Kaushal in a white tank top and jeans, Isabelle Kaif in a white shirt and blue jeans, and Sunny Kaushal in a white oversized tee and pants.

Katrina Kaif has been a Bollywood heartthrob since the day she stepped into the industry. Her captivating charisma and impeccable fashion sense continue to influence millennials and Gen-Z alike. The once-British girl now embraces Indian traditions with style and grace. Whether it’s her Diwali elegance in an organza saree or her stunning Indian bridesmaid look in an aqua-blue lehenga, the fashionista never fails to set celebration-worthy style goals—and we love that!