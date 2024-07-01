Kartik Aaryan, Gajraj Rao grace Satyaprem Ki Katha helmer Sameer Vidwans-Juilee Sonalkar's wedding; see INSIDE pics

Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine following the success of Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion. Meanwhile, the actor recently attended the wedding of his Satyaprem Ki Katha film director, Sameer Vidwans, and assistant director, Juilee Sonalkar.

The couple tied the nuptial knot on June 29, 2024 in a beautiful ceremony. Kartik who shares a close bond with the newlyweds extended his wishes by making a sweet post for them.

Kartik Aaryan shares inside pictures from Sameer Widwans and Juilee Sonalkar

Today, on July 1, a while back, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of endearing pictures from the wedding of Sameer Widwans and Juilee Sonalkar. In the pictures, the Chandu Champion actor looked dapper in a navy blue suit paired with a white shirt. We can also see veteran actor Gajraj Rao attending the couple’s D-Day.

The post begins with Kartik posing with the happy couple followed by a group selfie with the bride, groom, and other guests. There is also a picture of Sameer and Juilee during the wedding ceremony. Another shot shows Kartik sitting at a dining table with Gajraj Rao and other guests.

In the caption, Kartik expressed how he witnessed their love story blooming on the sets of their film. He also expressed his happiness to be a part of their beautiful journey and congratulated them warmly.

Take a look:

He wrote, “A love story which we literally saw blooming in front of us on the sets of Satyaprem Ki Katha... so happy to be part of your beautiful journey. Congratulations @sameervidwans sir and @juilee_sonalkar,” followed by a white-heart emoji.

In response to this, the Satyaprem Ki Katha director replied by stating, “Thank you sooooo much,” followed by three red-heart emojis.

Official pictures shared by Sameer Vidwans and Juilee Sonalkar

Meanwhile, the couple also shared a series of official photos on Instagram from their wedding. One of the posts was captioned, “29th June was EPIC! 4 major events in a day! - Got married - Celebrated 1 year to the release of our dearest ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha' - Celebrated Baba's Birthday - India won the World Cup I mean what even!”

Take a look:

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan’s biographical drama Chandu Champion based on the life of Murlikant Petkar is successfully running in the theaters.

