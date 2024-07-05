Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan recalls having explosion near his eye on set; says 'It was scary'

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Kabir Khan-directorial, Chandu Champion. It is safe to say that Kartik went into the skin of his character while playing the role of India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. His body transformation journey of losing 18 kgs for the role is one such proof of it.

Kartik recently revealed an incident from the sets of Chandu Champion which could hurt his eye.

Kartik Aaryan talks about preparing for a war scene in Chandu Champion

In a new interview with Zoom, Kartik Aaryan recalled the time when he was rehearsing for a war sequence in Chandu Champion. Kartik shared that he experienced an explosion on the set during which he got scared.

Talking about the scene, Kartik said, "All of us are running and there is an explosion. Mere right side bhaagte hue just pehle hona tha...(The explosion was supposed to blast on his right side before he reached a certain point after the run)."

"Woh kuch timing off ho gaya rehearsal mein toh main jab pahucha hoon us jagah pe, woh usi time blast ho gaya. Mere right eye pe blast kar gaya tha (However, there was a miscalculation in timing and it blasted exactly when the actor reached at his position. It hit near his right eye)," he added.

Kartik further shared that the incident was quite scary. The Chandu Champion actor remembered that he couldn't open his eyes for some time. He further said that the right eye was "all muddy" and it was filled with explosive particles.

Kartik added that fortunately, those particles weren't sharp enough to injure his eye. While nothing serious happened, the actor said that he got really scared during the incident.

The 33-year-old actor also stated that they waited for some time and then resumed the rehearsals. Before he performed the scene again, he got his eyes washed and took medical assistance from a team "who looked after it".

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of his production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. It also stars Vijay Raaz, Yashpal Sharma, and Rajpal Yadav.

