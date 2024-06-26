Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan's journey from being 'a non-swimmer to swimming with champions' is what dedication looks like; watch BTS video

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion. He has been receiving immense love for his portrayal of Murlikant Petkar in the biographical drama. Meanwhile, a recent video gave a peek into what hardships and challenges the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor had to go through to ace the role.

Peek into Kartik Aaryan's rigorous preparation from being a non-swimmer to swimmer

Today, on June 26, a video was posted by Kartik Aaryan giving a peek into his journey from being a non-swimmer to a swimmer. Clocking at 2:47 minutes, the video begins with the Chandu Champion actor admitting to never imagining himself as a swimmer. He further recalls getting a shoulder injury during the ‘hectic’ training session.

The video also shows the actor undergoing ice bath sessions. The director of the film, Kabir Khan, was also seen heaping praise on him. He lauded the actor for his fast learning of the skill and as he competed against top real-life athletes.

Take a look:

Additionally, Kartik was seen sharing he has “viral, leg pain, shoulder injury where I have to swim and bring the Chandu ke champions.” We further see film producer Sajid Nadiadwala speaking highly of the actor, acknowledging his motivation as he shoots under the water even with a 105-degree fever. Interestingly, it has also been revealed that Kartik had to shoot with real-life athletes during the film.

“From a Non-swimmer to Swimming with all the Swimming-Champions ,Have learnt so much in this incredible journey Big Thanx to my trainer @virdhawal for being so patient (Accompanied by folded hand emojis) #ChanduChampion in Theatres @kabirkhankk #SajidNadiadwala,” the post was captioned.

Fans appreciate Kartik Aaryan's dedication

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop thronging the comments section gushing over the actor’s dedication.

A fan wrote, “From being called a 'terrible swimmer' to competing with olympians and swimming without using legs this is how Champions rise and shine,” another fan commented, “RESPECT The amount of hardwok and efforts you've went through for this role is insane!,” while a third fan remarked, “take a bow, the effort and hardwork really showed on screen.”

Another comment on the post read, “from being scared of deep water to swimming alongside gold medalist swimmers; all because of the hardwork you put in for this role,” while another fan remarked, “ So much hardwork went behind that role . The love you're getting for chandu is well deserved.”

Kartik Aaryan's preparation for physical transformation to get into the skin for Chandu Champion

It is worth mentioning that Pinkvilla exclusively reached out to the trainer of Kartik, Tridev Pandey, who contributed to getting the actor the right physique.

Reflecting on his workout details, he mentioned that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor loves to work out. He also called him sincere and dedicated to his fitness like no one else. He went on to reveal that it was difficult to achieve the body right without any substitutes.

He detailed, "From 39% to 7% fat percentage pe aana koi majak kaam nahi tha. But humne jo discipline follow kiya ise accheive karne ke liye, vo bhi bina steroids ke. (It wasn’t a joke to come down from 39% to 7% but we followed a discipline to achieve it without steroids).”

“Since he was also shooting for 10-12 hours a day, it was even more challenging for him with less sleep. But his discipline and his dedication towards my training got the results he was rigorously prepping for," he further added.

Chandu Champion is currently running in the theaters successfully.

