Chhaava: Alia Bhatt gets ‘goosebumps all over’ as she enjoys Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna’s film’s ‘breathtaking’ trailer

Ever since the highly anticipated trailer of Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna’s upcoming film Chhaava was released on January 22, 2025, the internet hasn’t stopped raving about it. After Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt also reviewed the power-packed trailer on social media. She revealed that she got “goosebumps all over” while watching the “breathtaking” trailer. Read on!

Just minutes ago, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share her review of Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna’s upcoming film Chhaava . She shared the trailer on her social media handle and wrote, “The trailer is absolutely breathtaking. Goosebumps all over. All the best (red heart emoji),” tagging both Vicky and Rashmika in the post.

Alia Bhatt reviews Chhaava:

Soon after the trailer was dropped yesterday, Vicky’s wife, actress Katrina Kaif took to her social media handle and reacted to it. The Tiger 3 actress expressed, “Outstanding #DineshVijan. This is just (multiple fire emojis)” tagging filmmaker Laxman Utekar, Vicky, Rashmika, and Akshaye to it.

For the unknown, Vicky Kaushal will be seen as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the historical action film whereas Rashmika Mandanna will play Maharani Yesubai in the film. Actor Akshaye Khanna will be seen as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb. Apart from the lead cast, we also get to see Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and, Santosh Juvekar among others in important roles.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and is set to release theatrically on Valentine’s Day, i.e. February 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Alpha followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is also in talks with Dinesh Vijan for a supernatural horror thriller which is tentatively titled, Chamunda.

An industry insider exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Alia has always discussed multiple feature films with Dinesh Vijan and is now on the verge of collaborating with the producer. The actress has loved a psychological supernatural thriller, which could be her next after Love And for the big screen. The talks are on, and things are expected to be on paper by the first quarter of 2025.”

