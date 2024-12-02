Alia Bhatt is one of the most celebrated of Hindi Cinema in modern times, with a track record like no-one else. The actress recently wrapped up shooting for the YRF Spy Universe film, Alpha, and jumped into the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Alia has allotted bulk dates until November 2025 to SLB, and has begun the hunt for a film to go on floors post that. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Alia Bhatt is in talks with Dinesh Vijan for a feature film.

According to sources close to the development, Alia Bhatt has been paying a visit to Maddock’s office to discuss a supernatural horror thriller. “Alia has always discussed multiple feature films with Dinesh Vijan and is now on the verge of collaborating with the producer. The actress has loved a psychological supernatural thriller, which could be her next after Love And for the big screen. The talks are on, and things are expected to be on paper by the first quarter of 2025,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film has been tentatively titled Chamunda, as the term holds significance to the plot of the film, which is currently in the writing stage. “Alia is excited to partner with Maddock on this feature film, which could start a parallel universe alongside the horror comedy universe comprising of Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Thamma. The new universe will feature, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani among many others,” the source added.

For those unaware, Pinkvilla had previous reported that Kiara Advani is partnering with Maddock on a mythological supernatural horror thriller titled Devi, which could mark the beginning of a new universe. The Alia Bhatt-led yet untitled saga too could be a part of the same world, as per the present structure in place.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is also discussing a love story with a filmmaker, who delivered a 200 crore hit in 2022. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

