Chhaava: Katrina Kaif reacts to husband Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film's trailer; here's what she has to say
The trailer of Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna's Chhaava was dropped today. Katrina Kaif reacted to it and called the film's trailer outstanding. Check it out.
Vicky Kaushal is all set to play a Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his upcoming historical action film, Chhaava. Earlier today (January 22, 2025), the trailer of the film was launched at a special event. Soon after, the audience started sharing their reactions to social media. Among them is Katrina Kaif who is highly impressed by the film’s trailer. Reacting to it, she called the trailer ‘outstanding’. Check it out!
Minutes ago, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram Stories and reacted to the power-packed trailer of Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna’s upcoming movie, Chhaava. She reshared the trailer on her social media handle and expressed, “Outstanding #DineshVijan. This is just (multiple fire emojis)” tagging filmmaker Laxman Utekar, Vicky, Rashmika, and Akshaye to it.
Katrina Kaif’s reaction to Chhaava trailer:
