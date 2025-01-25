Chhaava: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s descendant urges makers of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer to consult historians for THIS reason

The period drama Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is getting closer to its release date. The official trailer of the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was released recently. Now, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s descendant has urged the makers to consult historians before the release so as to correct the ‘inaccuracies.’

In a conversation with PTI, former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who is also a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, talked about the upcoming movie Chhaava. He praised the film for shedding light on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He revealed that Laxman Utekar, the director of the film, showed him the trailer.

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati shared that he expressed his wish to watch the entire film ahead of its release to the makers. “I also offered to connect them with historians to address inaccuracies to ensure this significant story is presented authentically to audiences worldwide,” he said.

The former MP further disclosed that the makers haven’t consulted historians yet. He also referred to the lezim dance sequence shown in the trailer. Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati stated, “While the lezim is an important part of our cultural heritage, it is necessary to discuss whether taking such cinematic liberties aligns with the dignity and historical portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj.” He believed that the 'appropriateness' of this sequence should be discussed by experts.

Prior to the trailer, individual posters of the lead cast were also unveiled by the makers. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna will be seen as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb. Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Santosh Juvekar are also part of the cast.

The posters and trailer have created a lot of excitement among the audience, and they are eagerly anticipating the movie. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films. The music of the historical film is composed by AR Rahman. Chhaava is set to hit the silver screen on February 14, 2025, Valentine’s Day.

