Vicky Kaushal’s new Chhaava posters set Katrina Kaif’s heart on fire; we bet his day is made

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie Chhaava. Ahead of the launch of the official trailer, some posters showcasing Vicky in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, have been unveiled. These posters set Vicky’s wife Katrina Kaif’s heart on fire, and we bet his day is made.

Today, January 20, 2025, soon after the makers of the upcoming movie Chhaava shared the new posters on their social media platforms, Katrina Kaif reposted them on her Instagram Stories. Seeing her husband Vicky Kaushal’s power-packed avatar, she expressed her excitement with fire emojis. Katrina’s reaction just proves that she is Vicky’s biggest support and cheerleader.

Katrina Kaif’s story for Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava posters:

The posters showcased Vicky Kaushal’s character as a combination of prithvi (earth), jal (water), agni (fire), and vayu (air).” He was seen on the battlefield wielding different weapons, raising the intrigue of the fans.

The caption of the post read, "Agni bhi woh, Paani bhi woh, Toofan bhi woh, Sher Shiva ka #CHHAAVA hai woh! (He is the fire, he is the water, he is the storm, Shiva’s lion, he is Chhaava!)." It added, "#ChhaavaTrailer out on 22nd January! Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025."

Reacting to the post, Sunny Kaushal’s rumored girlfriend Sharvari exclaimed, “Madness.” Netizens also conveyed their appreciation with red hearts and fire emojis.

In Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal will be collaborating with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. The actress portrays the role of Yesubai, while Akshaye Khanna will be seen as Aurangzeb.

Written by Rishi Virmani and directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical drama is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films. The music is composed by AR Rahman. Chhaava is scheduled to release in cinemas on February 14, 2025, Valentine’s Day. The trailer is arriving on January 22.

Apart from Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal has the movies Love & War and Mahavatar in his lineup. Katrina Kaif has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, but there is no update on its shooting schedule.

