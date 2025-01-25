7 Years of Padmaavat: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic THROWBACK pic will get you excited for re-release

Padmaavat is a historical drama movie starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor. It was recently announced that the film will be returning to theaters once again. As it completed 7 years since its initial release, an epic throwback picture featuring the lead cast with their director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was shared. This will surely get you all excited for the re-release.

Today, January 25, 2025, marks the 7th anniversary of Padmaavat. On this special occasion, a special old picture has surfaced on the internet. In the picture, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor are seen posing with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Viacom18 Studios’ Ajit Andhare. A cake was kept on the table in front of them. The team was all smiles for the camera.

Deepika was dressed in a green and golden velvet suit, while Ranveer and Shahid wore all-black outfits.

In the caption, Ajit Andhare wrote, “No film went through a trial like #Padmaavat. Our tallest film not just by numbers but by how tall we stood together when universe tested us. We prevailed. #SanjayLeelaBhansali @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh @shahidkapoor @sudhanshu1vats remembering you all.”

Throwback picture of team Padmaavat:

Meanwhile, Bhansali Productions also made a special post featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor’s characters from Padmaavat. The caption read, “Celebrating 7 glorious years of a timeless tale of love, honour and courage that touched our hearts. Relive the epic story on the big screen, Padmaavat returns to cinemas on 6th February! #PadmaavatOn6thFeb #7YearsOfPadmaavat.” Have a look!

Advertisement

In Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone played the role of Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor portrayed Rajput king Ratan Singh, and Ranveer Singh essayed Sultan Alauddin Khalji. The cast also included Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. The film received a lot of love for its aesthetic visuals, performances, and music. Padmaavat is scheduled to re-release in theaters on February 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently making another magnum opus called Love & War. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Love & War is slated to arrive in 2026.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan makes special promise to Natasha Dalal on 4th wedding anniversary; don’t miss THROWBACK PIC from when his wife was pregnant with Lara