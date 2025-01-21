Chhaava: Akshaye Khanna’s Aurangzeb is ‘Darr aur dehshat ka naya chehra’ in new posters from Vicky Kaushal-led period drama

The trailer release of the movie Chhaava is just around the corner. Ahead of the release, new posters of the lead cast have been shared. After Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s impressive looks, Akshaye Khanna’s character has been introduced. He plays the role of Aurangzeb, who has been described as the face of fear and panic.

Today, January 21, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Chhaava shared new posters of Akshaye Khanna’s character. He is seen as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, sporting a ruthless and intense expression.

The caption of the post read, “Darr aur dehshat ka naya chehra (The new face of fear and panic) - Presenting #AkshayeKhanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, the ruthless ruler of the Mughal Empire!”

It added, “#ChhaavaTrailer out tomorrow. Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025. #Chhaava #ChhaavaOnFeb14.”

Akshaye Khanna’s posters from Chhaava:

Netizens were left extremely impressed with the posters and showed their appreciation in the comments section. One person said, “Looking very promising,” and many others left fire emojis.

Earlier today, Rashmika Mandanna’s posters were also released. She looked extremely stunning and graceful as Maharani Yesubai. The caption introduced her character, stating, “Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength. Introducing @rashmika_mandanna as Maharani Yesubai - the pride of Swarajya.” Have a look!

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s character was shown as a combination of prithvi (earth), jal (water), agni (fire), and vayu (air). The caption revealed, “Agni bhi woh, Paani bhi woh, Toofan bhi woh, Sher Shiva ka #CHHAAVA hai woh! (He is the fire, he is the water, he is the storm, Shiva’s lion, he is Chhaava!).”

Written by Rishi Virmani and directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films. The music of the historical drama is composed by AR Rahman. The official trailer is arriving on January 22. Chhaava is scheduled to release in cinemas on February 14, 2025, Valentine’s Day.

After Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal has another period drama in his lineup. Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik, is slated for a Christmas release. In the film, Vicky will play the role of Chiranjeevi Parashurama.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday and Vedang Raina to collaborate for Imtiaz Ali’s film? Here’s what we know