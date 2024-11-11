Singham Again director Rohit Shetty reveals why film didn't have the iconic theme music; ‘Arey woh T-series ne…’

Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor, was one of the most highly anticipated films in Bollywood. It was released on November 1, 2024. It has all the elements of the franchise, including powerful performances, chart-topping music, a gripping storyline, high-octane action, and humor. But fans missed the OG Singham theme song in the film. Recently, its director Rohit Shetty revealed the track wasn't included in the film due to the copyright claim by T-series.

In a new interview with Mashable India, the filmmaker understood the fans' disappointment and explained they were not able to add Singham's title track to the new installment because T-series, who held the copyright for the song, made a copyright strike against them.

He said, “Arre woh T-series ne strike kar diya iss liye hamko har jagah se nikalna pada kya kare.” (T-series did a copyright strike, and we had to remove it from all places; what can we do?)

For those unaware, the Ajay Devgn starrer clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office on Diwali, backed by T-Series. However, he didn't complain about the issue and stated it was okay because the contracts allowed them to do it.

He mentioned, “Aarr woh thik hai, woh contractually vaise hota hota hai, it's like contracts waise hote hai, toh thik hai, it's okay.” (It's okay; contractually, it happens, and the contracts are like that, so it's fine.)

The Golmaal Again filmmaker was quizzed on whether he tried to retain the rights in any way or tried to negotiate in the situation. However, Shetty denied it and recalled that they didn't have time to try, so they went ahead with other work on the film.

The title track of Singham was composed by Ajay Atul in 2011 when the first film in the Singham franchise was released. T-series has the right to it. When Singham Again's track was released, it initially incorporated elements from the original track.

As a result, YouTube soon removed it due to a copyright claim by T-Series, as hinted by its thumbnail. Rohit Shetty and his team reworked it and released it on a new channel.

Despite all the issues, Singham Again successfully minted Rs. 193 crores in 10 days and has become the highest-grossing movie in the Singham franchise.

