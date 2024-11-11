WATCH: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty’s reunion at Mumbai airport makes fans demand Hera Pheri 3; Netizens say 'Mereko esa dhak dhak horela hai'

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal are the most loved trio because of their iconic Hera Pheri franchise. After two successful outings, fans have eagerly been waiting for the makers to announce Hera Pheri 3. Meanwhile, the trio recently reunited as they left Mumbai, leaving fans to demand the third part of Hera Pheri.

Today, on November 11, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. In a video shared by the paps, the trio was seen indulging in candid conversation while they came ahead to pose for the paparazzi. While Rawal and Shetty were busy talking, Akshay humorously tilted Rawal's head to make him pose for the paps.

In response to this, Rawal raised his hand to wave towards the shutterbugs. They continued posing for the paps and waved before bidding adieu. During their latest outing, Khiladi Kumar looked suave in a black shirt paired with checkered pants and white sneakers, Paresh Rawal carried a printed shirt with denim pants and brown shoes, and Suniel Shetty looked handsome in an all-white outfit.

Reacting to the video, fans were excited to see them reunite with several fans anticipating Hera Pheri 3. A fan wrote, "Ae raju mereko esa dhak dhak hora trio" another fan exclaimed, "We are very excited for hera pheri 3" while a third fan wrote, "Excited to see them together" and another excited fan remarked, "Bnao yrrr kam se kam" and another fan inquired, "Are kab aayegi Hera pheri 3 re baba".

It is important to mention here that the reunion of the trio stirred the internet, with several speculating if the shoot for Hera Pheri 3 had begun. Pinkvilla exclusively reached out to clarify the buzz and a source close to the development shared with us that they actually went for Akshay Kumar's martial arts event i.e. 16th International Kudo Tournament 2024 which is taking place in Surat.

Hera Pheri 3 couldn’t get on floors due to the conflict between Eros and the film's producer Firoz Nadiadwala. However, Pinkvilla informed you last month that Nadiadwala got the No Due Certificate from the court, and he was free to make films as per his will.

