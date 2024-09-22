Coldplay India Tour 2025: Passes get washed out within hours despite additional shows; fans waiting in queue express disappointment

Oh, what a day it was! September 22, 2024, witnessed the historic, sold-out bookings of Coldplay's India Tour 2025, and all within hours. On Sunday, the Let Somebody Go band announced the Mumbai leg of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025, and their Indian fans were over the moon. Initially, the dates announced were January 18 and 19, 2025, but due to massive demand, another show was added at noon on January 21st.

However, despite offering three shows, the tickets sold out in no time, leaving many fans disappointed. The ticketing website crashed initially, some fans got stuck at the payment stage, and many couldn’t get through the queue. Social media quickly filled with frustrated fans expressing their helplessness at not being able to secure tickets.

One angry fan wrote, “I have just been crying. All those people hoarding the tickets just to resell them for more money. Bhagwan maaf nahi karega (crying emojis).” Another commented, “Let’s apply for the post of a security guard at DY Patil Stadium. I guess that’s the only hope left now.” A third added, “Genuinely so gutted. People who couldn’t name five songs have got tickets.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kill actor Lakshya reveals how he felt when Dostana 2 was shelved; recalls first meeting with Karan Johar

One user continued, "I was in the 17000 queue but when it was my turn they said it was sold out. Sed life". Another person joked, "By the time you're off that waitlist, they'll be playing Clocks to remind us what year it is!"

Advertisement

Addressing the sudden crash of the ticketing system, a spokesperson from BookMyShow shared, “...We implemented a queueing system to manage the overwhelming demand and addressed issues caused by suspicious and malicious traffic within minutes. This caused a brief delay but ensured minimal disruption for genuine fans.”

Coldplay’s concert will be held at Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium, with ticket prices ranging from ₹2,500 to ₹12,500, and ₹35,000 for the lounge area. This 2025 tour marks Coldplay’s return to India since their last show here in 2016.

Did you manage to get tickets, or are you also hoping for more shows to be added? Pour your heart out @pinkvilla—we’re all eyes and ears.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sharvari reveals how she bonds with Katrina Kaif; talks about her ‘friendship’ with rumored beau Sunny Kaushal