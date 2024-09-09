EXCLUSIVE: Sharvari reveals how she bonds with Katrina Kaif; talks about her ‘friendship’ with rumored beau Sunny Kaushal

Sharvari has taken a flight to success and there seems to be no looking back for her. The actress who was most recently seen in Vedaa and Maharaj recently sat in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla where she spoke about how she bonds with Katrina Kaif and detailed her friendship with rumored beau Sunny Kaushal.

When Sharvari was asked to share that one thing she bonds over with with Katrina, the actress said, “There’s no one particular thing. All of us as a group are very big on games, we keep playing sequences and stuff like that.” The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress has often been spotted chilling out with Kaif and was also a family-like person at Katrina’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal.

Wondering why? Then Sharvari is reportedly dating Vicky’s younger brother and Katrina’s brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal. During Pinkvilla’s interview, Sharvari chose to call her beau just a ‘friend’ and we don’t know who’s buying it. Making his mention, she told us, “It’s beautiful that you end up making friends in the industry and you have that kind of support from people who you make friends with.”

Watch Sharvari’s latest interview with Pinkvilla here:-

Sharvari is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt which is all set to be the first female-led film in YRF Spy Universe. It is being directed by Shiv Rawail and also stars Hrithik Roshan in a cameo. Katrina, on the other hand, has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara in her kitty co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra which is running a little delayed than the schedule.

