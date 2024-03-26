Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stylish in red suit as she drops BTS PICS ft Tabu; fans say 'Can't wait to board'

Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2024. The film has sparked immense curiosity among audiences since its initial announcement. The makers have already shared the trailer and some songs which doubled up the anticipation. Bebo who has been sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the Crew sets, once again delighted her fans with a new set of pictures featuring Tabu.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares new behind-the-scenes pictures from Crew sets

On March 26, taking to her Instagram account Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a bunch of pictures from the sets of Crew. She gave a peek into her character as she got ready to ace her role. One of the pictures shows Bebo clicking a mirror selfie as the makeup artist styling her hair. In another picture, she can be seen taking a picture of herself with her Crew co-star Tabu behind.

Sharing the pictures, she penned, "Crew-fies #3DaysToGo (red heart)"

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan on her character in Crew

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of Crew. Kareena who was last seen in the thriller film Jaane Jaan, is all set to enthrall the audiences with her performance in her highly anticipated film Crew. During a recent fan interaction, Kareena expressed her excitement for the film and said, "Its a very fun light hearted film to watch. I think after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see the Bebo they love."

More about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer Crew

The upcoming film Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by a stellar team including Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, will showcase the dynamic trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. Apart from them, the movie also stars the talented Diljit Dosanjh, with Kapil Sharma making a special appearance.

Presented as a family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. Mark your calendars for this exciting release, as the film will hit theaters on March 29, 2024, coinciding with the Good Friday weekend.

