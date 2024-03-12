Crew song Ghagra OUT: Kareena Kapoor-Kriti Sanon, Tabu set dance floor on fire with their new party anthem

The upcoming movie Crew featuring popular actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh has been generating excitement ever since it was announced. Fans are eagerly looking forward to its release, and the anticipation has increased even more with the recent teaser shared by the producers. Recently, the film’s first song titled Naina was out and a while ago the second song Ghagra’s teaser was out.

Crew song Ghagra featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu OUT

Today, on March 12, the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer highly anticipated film Crew’s song Ghagra has been unveiled by the makers. In the song, the trio exudes lively energy, happily celebrating amid the lively rhythms of the dance track in a colorful club setting. The makers took to their Instagram handle to share the song and wrote in the caption, “Grab your #Ghagra, and get groovin’ with your #Crew!

Song out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29.”

TAKE A LOOK:

About Crew’s first song Naina

The new movie Crew has released its hot new track Naina, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Rapper Badshah. Alongside them are Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, adding to the musical experience. This romantic anthem is filled with soulful melodies and rhythmic beats, with the divas adding to the passion and excitement.

On March 5, the renowned Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share the song and in the caption she wrote, “Get ready to turn up the heat and groove to the most sizzling track of the year! #NainaSong, out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29.”

TAKE A LOOK:

About Crew

Prepare for an exciting and humorous journey in the upcoming movie Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, this captivating story follows three daring flight attendants played by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Renowned for their adventurous and playful nature, they set out to pursue their aspirations, facing unforeseen obstacles along the way.

The film, with a significant part played by Diljit Dosanjh and a cameo by Kapil Sharma, is being promoted as a delightful movie for the whole family by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. It is set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024.

