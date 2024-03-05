Crew song Naina OUT: Kareena Kapoor-Tabu-Kriti Sanon up hotness quotient in Diljit Dosanjh’s groovy track

This year's highly anticipated film Crew with stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh has been creating a buzz since its announcement. Viewers have been eagerly awaiting its release, and the excitement has only grown with the recent teaser reveal by the producers. The teaser not only showcased the talented cast but also gave a sneak peek into a song title Naina. Adding to the anticipation, the makers have now dropped the full song. The film promises to be a star-studded and thrilling cinematic experience.

Naina song out

Dropping the beat from the latest movie Crew, the sizzling track Naina is here, featuring the dynamic duo of Diljit Dosanjh and Rapper Badshah. Joining the musical ride are none other than the fabulous trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. This sure-shot romantic anthem is cranked up with the divas turning up the heat factor. Sung with soulful vibes, the song is a perfect blend of passion and rhythm.

Take a look:

Diljit Dosanjh shares BTS from the sets of Crew

Diljit Dosanjh shared a lighthearted peek behind the scenes of the movie Crew in a funny video. Speaking Punjabi, he gleefully highlights his scene with Kareena Kapoor Khan, humorously declaring, "Forget half Kylie, here's full Kareena Kapoor." Dosanjh playfully teases, "Me and Kareena are having a deep conversation, guess what we are talking about." The actor also gives a shout-out to choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan, emphasizing his place among Bollywood's elite Khans. Dosanjh introduces producer Rhea Kapoor, rapper Badshah, actress Kriti Sanon, and director Rajesh Krishnan. Notably, Badshah has contributed a rap for the upcoming film, adding an extra layer of excitement.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra and Varun Dhawan love Kareena-Kriti-Tabu's Crew teaser

Priyanka Chopra recently hopped onto Instagram Stories, sharing her excitement for the movie Crew by posting its teaser with a lively "Obsessed #crew," accompanied by starry-eyed and heart-eyed emojis. She tagged the film's cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and producer Rhea Kapoor, showcasing her anticipation and backing for the upcoming film.

Similarly, Varun Dhawan joined the excitement, expressing his appreciation for the teaser on his Stories. He eagerly conveyed, "Great fun, all the firecrackers together, can't wait." The shared enthusiasm from these Bollywood stars adds to the growing anticipation surrounding the film.

About Crew

Get ready for a rollercoaster of fun and laughter in the upcoming film Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, this thrilling ride follows the adventures of three audacious air hostesses portrayed by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Known for their bold and mischievous ways, they embark on a journey to chase their dreams, encountering unexpected challenges. The movie, featuring a pivotal role by Diljit Dosanjh and a special appearance by Kapil Sharma, is presented as a delightful family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. Scheduled for release on March 29, 2024.

ALSO READ: Crew: Priyanka Chopra is ‘obsessed’ with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon’s teaser; Varun Dhawan says THIS