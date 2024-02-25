Crew: Priyanka Chopra is ‘obsessed’ with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon’s teaser; Varun Dhawan says THIS

Crew stands out as one of the most anticipated movies of the year, promising an entertaining cinematic experience. With leading ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon portraying sassy flight attendants, the recent release of the film's teaser has set pulses racing. With a lighthearted and humorous tone, the teaser has not only won over audiences but has also garnered attention from within the film industry itself. Priyanka Chopra found herself ‘obsessed’ with the teaser, while Varun Dhawan couldn't contain his admiration, further fueling the buzz surrounding the movie.

Priyanka Chopra and Varun Dhawan praise Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer Crew’s teaser

Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared the teaser of the movie Crew with an enthusiastic exclamation: "Obsessed #crew" accompanied by starry-eyed and heart-eyed emojis. She also made sure to tag the cast of the movie, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, along with producer Rhea Kapoor, indicating her excitement and support for the upcoming film.

Similarly, Varun Dhawan joined in sharing his appreciation for the teaser on his Stories. He expressed his excitement, stating, "Great fun all the firecrackers together can't wait."

About Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu’s upcoming movie Crew

Poised to be a side-splitting flight adventure, Crew revolves around three charismatic air hostesses portrayed by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, each embodying the persona of 'Risk it,' 'Steal it,' and 'Fake it' respectively. As they embark on a journey to chase their dreams, little do they anticipate the unexpected misfortunes that await them. Adding to the star-studded cast, the film also features Diljit Dosanjh, with Kapil Sharma making a special appearance.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, Crew is presented as a commercial family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network.

Filmed in diverse locations spanning across India, with a significant portion captured against the backdrop of Mumbai, the film is gearing up to hit the big screens on March 29, 2024, coinciding with the Good Friday weekend.

