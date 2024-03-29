Crew Twitter Review: Netizens go gaga over camaraderie of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon

Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon has finally been released in cinemas today. While the film has taken a surprisingly good start at the box office, the initial feedback from the audience is also positive.

Netizens review latest Bollywood heist comedy Crew

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the Bollywood heist comedy Crew released in the cinemas on March 29 i.e. Good Friday. The film with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead is successfully entertaining the audience if we go by their reviews on X (Twitter). A section of the audience has criticized the writing but according to them the screen presence of leading ladies has compensated for the drawback. Let's have a look at some of the reviews by tweeples.

"Done!!! I enjoyed so much. Three supremely talented and gorgeous ladies. Loved it...Please go and watch #Crew. No regrets! #Tabu G.O.A.T #KritiSanon Her beauty and acting #KareenaKapoorKhan Flawless" wrote a Twitter user.

"Finished watching #Crew #CrewReview It’s a fun entertaining watch. The most enjoyable thing in this is the performance and camaraderie between 3 leading ladies. #KareenaKapoor #Tabu @kritisanon Did fantastic job. Although the writing in second half could been better." wrote another while appreciating the film.

Calling the film a Super Hit already, a user wrote, "The Storyline is brilliant, direction is phenomenal, #KareenaKapoor boldness, & #Tabu Glamour And #KritiSanon Amazing Performance is literally Winning Your Hearts, Comedy, Songs and emotional scene is fabulous."

Penning a note about the film, a user wrote, "Watched #Crew Now what could be better than this..Everything is here.. DRAMA,LOVE,COMEDY Everything.. @kritisanon she has set fire with her acting.. There is two senior actress with her. but I cannot take my eyes off from kriti.#Tabu n #Kareena was outstanding

MUST WATCH"

Take a look at some more reviews:

About Crew

A heist comedy, Crew features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the roles of air hostesses. Alongside them, the stellar cast includes Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances.

The film is presented as a commercial family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, the film has been jointly produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor.

