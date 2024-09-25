Coldplay India Fever: Amul drops fun post after tickets for band’s shows sell out in no time; ‘Fans left in the cold’

The popular band Coldplay has recently been grabbing a lot of headlines about its upcoming India tour. The tickets for their shows in 2025 sold out in no time, with some being able to secure them while others were left empty-handed. Amul India has now joined the fever and dropped a fun post about the same. The post also expressed how the fans were left in the cold.

On September 24, 2024, the official Instagram handle of Amul India shared a post about the ongoing Coldplay ticket frenzy in the country. In the picture, Coldplay singer Chris Martin was shown on a screen. He was seen holding a microphone in one hand and buttered bread in the other. A ‘SOLD OUT’ sign was put in the center of the screen. The Amul girl pointed towards the screen with a mic in her hand.

At the top of a picture was a line saying, “Fans left in the COLD,” signifying how some fans weren’t able to get the tickets. The text at the bottom read, “Fix You a snack?” referring to one of the famous songs of the band.

The caption of the post read, “Popular pop band Coldplay’s shows sold out leading to much controversy!”

Fans were amused by the post and resonated with it in the comments section. One person called it “Perfect,” while another wrote, “Cold out.” A user even left a red heart emoji and another conveyed their sentiment using a grinning face with sweat emoji.

The tickets for Coldplay India 2025 went on sale on September 22. The band is coming to Mumbai as part of their Music Of The Spheres tour. They will be performing at the DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21.

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar also acknowledged the ticket fever and wrote an important note on his Instagram Stories. He stated, “Dear privilege, I love that Coldplay and the mini Kelly always keep you grounded... you can't get everything you want, my darling … Lots of love… Frugal.” It looks like even the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director wasn’t able to secure a ticket.

