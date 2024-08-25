Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan to collaborate again after De De Pyaar De 2 for film inspired by Indiana Jones? here's what we know

Ajay Devgn is preparing for a new venture that will see him navigating through dense jungles, steep mountains, and caves, in a style reminiscent of Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones. Following the completion of the De De Pyaar De sequel, filmmaker Luv Ranjan will produce Devgn’s next project. The project is touted to be an action-adventure film directed by Jagan Shakti, known for Mission Mangal.

According to Mid Day, The script for Luv Ranjan's film is still being developed and will be a big-budget production, featuring Devgn as an adventurer. The filmmakers intend to create a project similar to the Indiana Jones series, which excites Ajay since it's a genre he hasn't explored before.

The film will be set in Indian forests, focusing on Devgn's quest to find an ancient relic. The story will incorporate historical elements and draw on folklore and mythology. Heavy on visual effects, the film is expected to start production by December 2024.

The Maidaan actor is enthusiastic about the upcoming project, which is aimed at appealing to a younger audience. The report also mentioned that the film is being crafted with children in mind and will include high-energy action sequences and stunts.

Devgn will adopt a rugged appearance, complete with a leather jacket and backpack, and will have a deep understanding of ancient civilizations and languages. After completing his work on Son of Sardar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2, Devgn is expected to start filming for this action-adventure.

Advertisement

Apart from this, Ajay is gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty's cop universe movie Singham Again. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. Singham Again will hit theaters on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Meanwhile, Devgn has an exciting line of movies including Drishyam 3, Raid 2 starring Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, Dhamaal 4, and Golmaal 5. According to Bollywood Hungama reports, the makers of Shaitaan are also working on the sequel and have started working on the script. Once the script is finalized, the filmmakers, along with Ajay Devgn, will decide on the timeline for the film's production.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan to get a sequel? Makers begin work on writing of the film