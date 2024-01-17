Deepika Padukone congratulates Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi-Adarsh Gourav for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Deepika Padukone showers congratulations on the success of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to the talented team featuring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav. Take a look!
The recently premiered Kho Gaye Hum Kahan on Netflix has become the latest buzzworthy topic. The film not only garnered praise from critics but also resonated strongly with the audience, who found it exceptionally relatable. The star cast is receiving accolades and appreciation from various quarters, including fans and the film fraternity. Deepika Padukone, who collaborated with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, also extended her congratulations to the entire team for the film's success.
Deepika Padukone pens a congratulatory note for the team of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Today, the team of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, including the stellar trio of Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, gathered for a joyous celebration of their film's success. Pinkvilla shared glimpses from this festivity, and Deepika Padukone chose to amplify the jubilation by reposting the coverage on her Instagram stories.
She expressed, "And another one....Congratulations Guys!" with a white heart emoji while tagging the Instagram handles of the actors, director, and production house. The intriguing "And another" serves as a reference to her prior felicitations, lauding her Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey's commendable film 12th Fail.
Take a look:
About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
The film skillfully crafts an engaging narrative centering on the characters Imaad, Ahana, and Neil. The storyline gracefully follows the relatable journey of these three close-knit friends as they traverse the intricacies of aspirations, relationships, and emotions. All of this is seamlessly interwoven with the captivating dynamics of the reel world. The directorial helm of the film rests in the capable hands of Arjun Varain Singh, who shares the writing credits with the accomplished duo of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.
Deepika Padukone's work front
In her upcoming projects, Deepika is all set to bring Squadron Leader Minal Rathore to life in the film Fighter, marking her first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.
Beyond Fighter, she takes on the role of cop Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, joining a stellar cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The catress is also slated to grace the screen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, sharing the frame with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.
