Deepika Padukone agrees with Alia Bhatt’s review of 12th Fail; congratulates Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr and team

Vikrant Massey led 12th Fail might have opened up to unexpected business, but it turned out to become a sleeper success, days after its release. After cinephiles showered love on the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-helmed movie, Deepika Padukone also heaped praise on the team for coming up with this masterpiece.

Deepika Padukone agrees with Alia Bhatt’s review of the 12th Fail

On October 27, 2023, the biographical drama film 12th Fail was released on the big screens. At the start, the film didn’t see a lot of footfalls, but people started seeing the quality of the content after it made its OTT debut. Even Deepika Padukone is impressed by the entire team of the movie. Extending her well-wishes to them, the actress took to social media and reposted Alia Bhatt’s review of the film and penned, “I couldn’t agree more! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew.”

Alia Bhatt’s review of 12th Fail

A couple of hours ago, Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram stories and penned an encouraging note for Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, and Anant V Joshi’s performances. Sharing the film’s poster, she penned, “One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances. Just too too too beautiful! @vikrantmassey you were SO SO spectacular I am in awe! @medhashankr heart and soul of Manoj’s journey. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! @anantvjoshi outstanding!”

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also heaped praise on Vidhu Vinod Chopra and said, "And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am FULL of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow.” Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

About 12th Fail

The movie chronicles the life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a man who overcame extreme poverty and worked hard to become an Indian Police Service officer. Apart from Vikrant and Medha, it also stars Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in key roles.

Vikrant Massey’s work front

While soaking in the success of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey is also working on a couple of projects namely Yaar Jigri, Sector 36, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, The Sabarmati Report, and others.

