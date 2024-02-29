Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce first pregnancy; confirm baby to arrive in September 2024
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared the news that they are expecting their first child in September 2024. Check out the post here!
Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh delighted fans today as they announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child. The stars shared a heartwarming post revealing the arrival of their bundle of joy in September 2024.
