Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce first pregnancy; confirm baby to arrive in September 2024

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared the news that they are expecting their first child in September 2024. Check out the post here!

By Rajni Singh
Updated on Feb 29, 2024  |  10:14 AM IST |  4.9K
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Picture Courtesy: Deepika and Ranveer/Instagram

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh delighted fans today as they announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child. The stars shared a heartwarming post revealing the arrival of their bundle of joy in September 2024.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy

 


Related Stories

DON 3: Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani to receive action training from Thailand's experts?
entertainment
DON 3: Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani to receive action training from Thailand's experts?
Box Office: Fighter flies past Rs 200 crore nett in 1 month
entertainment
Box Office: Fighter flies past Rs 200 crore nett in 1 month
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rajni Singh

Drenched in the vibrant hues of Bollywood, Rajni Singh is an entertainment journalist with 3 years of experience in the

...

Credits: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles