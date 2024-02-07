Deepika Padukone is 'humble' says Fighter actor Chandan K Anand; recalls how she picked up his gladiators

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter features an ensemble cast along with a host of talented artists. Among them was actor Chandan K Anand who was seen playing a cameo in the action movie. While in an interview, the actor shared his experience of working with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Fighter actor Chandan K Anand says Deepika Padukone picked up his gladiators

When actors work with other stars, they come to know about the person behind their big and famous names. This is what happened with Chandan K Anand who shared screen with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter. Recalling an incident from the film’s shoot, he told Zoom, “I remember I was sitting on a chair on set when she (Deepika Padukone) walked in and I stood up to say hello to her and dropped my gladiators. She went down to pick them up for me. I went like ‘Why are you doing this?’ and she was like, ‘It’s okay, it’s okay’,” he shared adding that the actress is so humble.

Further on, he also shared the conversation he had with Hrithik. Speaking highly of the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor divulged, “They all are beautiful humans. One day I went up to Hrithik Roshan Sir and told him you are even more handsome in real life than you appear on the screen.”

In the same interview, the Love Aaj Kal actor called his experience of being a part of Fighter a ‘dream come true’. He stated, “Just being there and watching the performances of all the stars, watching their craft, witnessing Anil Kapoor’s never-dying attitude, Hrithik Roshan’s charisma and dedication, and Deepika Padukone’s charm and beauty, all of this is a dream come true.”

Chandan K Anand talks about his small role in Fighter

A week ago, Chandan spoke about playing Wing Commander Harish Nautiyal (Nauty) in the movie. Sharing a picture of himself in his costume from the feature film, he penned, “There are no small roles, only small actors”. Konstantin Stanislavsky. Played a cameo but I feel great to be a part of #Fightermovie realeasing tomo. It was an experience, surely it will be a visual treat to watch. Do watch it on big screen. Best wishes to the entire team @s1danand”

