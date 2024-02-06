Fighter makers receive legal notice from Assam’s IAF officer for THIS reason; Find out

Siddharth Anand's Fighter may not have done great at the box office, but that hasn't stopped it from being a hot topic of discussion. The movie, starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor, has managed to find its audience who absolutely adored it. However, in the latest update, it seems that the makers have received a legal notice regarding a kissing scene featuring the lead actors.

Fighter receives legal notice

Everyone loved the performances of the main actors, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. However, according to recent news in India Today, there was a kissing scene between Patty and Mini that seems to have offended an Air Force officer from Assam. Saumya Deep Das, the officer, believes that the kissing scene in uniform is disrespectful to the IAF.

The Indian Air Force officer further alleged that the portrayal of the kissing scene between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone especially within the context of military attire is perceived as a disrespect to the honor and sanctity associated with the uniform. Hence, she has sent a legal notice to the makers of Fighter.

Siddharth Anand reflects on the underwhelming box-office performance of Fighter

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Siddharth Anand discussed several factors contributing to the subdued box office performance of Fighter, one of them being its release on a working day. The film hit theaters on January 25 (Thursday), and Anand acknowledged that the choice of a mid-week release posed challenges. He emphasized the need for filmmakers (including himself) to reevaluate their expectations, pointing out that delivering Pathaan just one year prior had likely heightened those expectations.

About Fighter

Siddharth Anand's film boasts an exceptional ensemble cast led by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, supported by the seasoned talents of Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Deepika takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known as Minni, in the Air Dragons unit, while Hrithik portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, affectionately called Patty.

