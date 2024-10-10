Deepika Padukone recalls ‘negativity’ after one bad review about her talent and accent during Om Shanti Om’s release: ‘It pushed me to…’

Deepika Padukone made her acting debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, directed by Farah Khan. Despite a successful debut, the actress faced a significant amount of judgment for her accent and diction. While the actress has been in a similar spot ever since the trailer of Singham Again was released, she recently talked about dealing with ‘negativity’ during her debut film.

In a recent Live Love Laugh lecture series, Deepika Padukone spoke with Arianna Huffington. During the chat, the actress opened up about dealing with “negativity” during her debut film. She recalled how one particularly bad review pushed her to work on herself.

She said, “When my debut movie Om Shanti Om released, there were quite a few bad reviews, but I specifically remember this one bad review which pushed me to work on myself. It spoke about my accent, my diction, my talent and my capabilities. Negativity is sometimes a good thing, it’s what you make of it. The larger picture is what do you do with that criticism, how do you look at it positively.”

It is worth mentioning that in an earlier interview with Komal Nahta, Farah Khan also admitted that DP’s voice was “really bad then”. She mentioned that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress’ diction was bad, but her face would light up when she used to do songs. The filmmaker noted that the 38-year-old actress was expressive with songs.

Farah also revealed that Deepika’s voice in the film was dubbed by another artist, while the entire film was sync sound. She said, “Everything else was sync sound but her voice was dubbed. She was doing diction classes, not very seriously. But she was doing dance class, diction class, Anupam Kher’s acting school. I enrolled her in everything,” she said and added, “We were properly training her.”

The 2007 release Om Shanti Om, led by Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan also had Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Bindu, and more in important roles.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Led by Ajay Devgn, the movie is poised to release on November 1, 2024.

