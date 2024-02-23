10 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani dialogues that live in our minds rent-free

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a highly acclaimed film from 2013, remains a favorite among many. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie featured Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin in prominent roles. Even today, the film is cherished for its catchy music and a storyline that resonated with audiences. In addition to this, what continue to live in our minds rent-free are the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani dialogues, which brought a fresh breeze of air with them. Thus, we are taking a quick look at some of them which have widely been popularized.

YJHD is a unique modern film that explores themes like friendship, family, relationships, marriage, romance, passion, career, and more! Taking us from a trip to Manali to a lavish wedding in Udaipur, Ranbir Kapoor's Bunny is a travel journalist living a life many dream of. The film surely gave us goals for life. Thus, celebrating its greatness, we take a look at the dialogues of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which made a place in our hearts.

10 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani dialogues that are all-time classics

1. “Main udna chahta hun, daudna chahta hun. Girna bhi chahta hun. Bas, rukna nahi chahta.”

One of the most popular Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Bunny dialogues, this one has to surely top the list. It is just a career-oriented guy who is trying to say that he doesn’t want to stop, no matter what - in a more filmy way as, “Main udna chahta hun, daudna chahta hun. Girna bhi chahta hun. Bas, rukna nahi chahta (I want to fly, I want to run, I also want to fall, but I never want to stop.)”

2. “Life mein jitna bhi try karo, kuch na kuch toh chootega hi. Isliye yahin, isi pal ka mazza lete hain.”

It's safe to say that the movie unintentionally or intentionally provided us with some valuable life lessons that are essential in our fast-paced world. While hopping around the City of Lakes with Bunny, what Deepika Padukone's Naina said is actually one of the best Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani quotes. She says, “Life mein jitna bhi try karo, kuch na kuch toh chootega hi. Isliye yahin, isi pal ka mazza lete hain (No matter how much you try, you’ll end up missing out on something, so it’s better to enjoy the time you currently have)”.

3. “Tum pehle bhi itni khoobsurat thi ya waqt ne kiya koi haseen sitam?”

Only Ranbir Kapoor's character Bunny could pull off such a cheesy line. After years, reuniting with Naina in Udaipur, Bunny spends some time by the pool. It's only then that he looks at her and can't help but say, “Tum pehle bhi itni khoobsurat thi ya waqt ne kiya koi haseen sitam? (Were you always this beautiful, or did time play a cruel trick on you?)”

4. “Agar main kuch aur der yahan ruki to mujhe tumse pyaar ho jaega, phir se. Aur tumhe nahi hoga, phir se.”

Yet another one of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Naina dialogues, which we never can get enough of. In the film, when Naina finally confesses her unreciprocated love to Bunny with the most beautiful line, “Agar main kuch aur der yahan ruki to mujhe tumse pyaar ho jaega, phir se. Aur tumhe nahi hoga, phir se (If I’ll stay here for some more time, I’ll fall in love with you again, and you won’t…again).”

5. “Kuch logon ke saath rehne se hi sab theek ho jata hai.”

Guess this is not just a dialogue but a fact. Remember when Kalki Koechlin’s Aditi said, “Kuch logon ke saath rehne se hi sab theek ho jata hai (There are some people in life who can make everything feel better just with their presence).” Does this Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Aditi dialogue also remind you of your friends?

6. “Kabhi kabhi kuch baatein humare yaadon ke kamre ki itni khidkiyaan khol deti hain ki hum dang reh jaate hai.”

This is another one of the most-loved Deepika Padukone dialogues in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. It showcases how we are truly left amazed when we take a moment to reflect on the past amidst the chaos of our daily lives. “Kabhi kabhi kuch baatein humare yaadon ke kamre ki itni khidkiyaan khol deti hain ki hum dang reh jaate hai (Sometimes some things open so many windows of our memories that even we are left amazed.)”

7. “Shaadi is daal chawal for pachaas saal till you die. Arey life mein thoda bahut kheema pav, tangdi kebab, hakka noodles bhi hona chahiye na!”

In a long list of iconic and timeless Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani dialogues, Ranbir Kapoor’s classic dialogue about marriage became a rage. Ranbir’s character says, “Shaadi is daal chawal for pachaas saal till you die. Arey life mein thoda bahut kheema pav, tangdi kebab, hakka noodles bhi hona chahiye na! (Marriage is like a daily food till you die. One needs to have variety like kheema pav, tangdi kebab, hakka noodles in life).”

8. “Kahin pahunchne ke liye, kahin se nikalnaa bahut zaruuri hotaa hai”

Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny was not only career-oriented but also passionate about his profession. Being a practical guy who prioritized growth in his life said golden words which became one of YJHD famous dialogues which goes like, “Kahin pahunchne ke liye, kahin se nikalnaa bahut zaruuri hotaa hai (It’s very important to leave a place to reach somewhere).”

9. “kuch waqt do, sab theek ho jayega”

Remember the scene when Bunny comes to sit with Naina beside the pool, he was a little hesitant in dipping his feet in the water. In order to comfort him, Naina tells him, “kuch waqt do, sab theek ho jayega (Give some time, everything will be alright)” but this is one of the dialogues of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani which is similar to the saying that time heals everything. And where is the lie?

10. “Teri smile kitni dangerous hai pata hai. Mere paas dil hota toh pakka aa jata ispe.”

Ranbir Kapoor flaunted his effortless charm as a romantic boy in the character of Bunny. Among other yjhd famous dialogues, his flirtatious dialogue, “Teri smile kitni dangerous hai pata hai. Mere paas dil hota toh pakka aa jata ispe (You know how dangerous is your smile, if I had a heart it would have fallen for you)” is enough to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

It goes without saying that apart from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani dialogues, the romantic comedy directed by Ayan Mukerji is a comfort movie that can be enjoyed anytime with your loved ones. The charm and entertainment brought by its unforgettable characters Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi portrayed by Ranbir, Deepika, Aditya, and Kalki have captured our hearts, along with Laila and Taran (Evelyn Sharma and Kunaal Roy Kapur) among others.

