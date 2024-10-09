10 female characters from Netflix movies that are absolute ‘darlings’ we have an unabashed crush on

Hindi films have long been a major source of entertainment for Bollywood buffs. They have made significant strides in portraying women in all their diverse shades. From strong, independent, and fun-loving to emotional, these characters have often left a deep mark on our hearts, making it impossible not to have a crush on them. Below is a list of some female characters from Netflix movies who live in our hearts rent-free.

10 female characters from Netflix movies that are our official women crushes

1. Badru in Darlings

Alia Bhatt’s performance in Darlings, alongside Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah, is undoubtedly one of her finest. The dark comedy, which addresses the subject of toxic relationships and domestic violence, showcases Alia's portrayal of Badru with remarkable authenticity. Her emotional struggles and repression felt so real that her victories and losses resonated deeply with the audience. As she stands up to her alcoholic husband, Hamza, she presents an unexpected solution to combat domestic violence.

2. Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

One of the most celebrated films of Karan Johar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in itself is an emotion. Nevertheless, it was Kajol’s Anjali in the love triangle alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji that left a deep impact on us. As a sweet and caring girl who was hopelessly in love with her best friend Rahul, Anjali experienced her fair share of vulnerable moments, making us all feel a special affection for her.

3. Naina in Kal Ho Naa Ho

Nikkhil Advani’s Kal Ho Naa Ho introduced us to the charming character of Naina, played by Preity Zinta. She starts off as a pessimistic young woman but evolves into a vibrant and cheerful person, making her journey both enchanting and relatable. At some point, we’ve all experienced feelings of confusion like Naina and wished for someone like Shah Rukh Khan’s Aman or Saif Ali Khan’s Rohit to brighten our lives.

4. Jaya in Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies delves into several important themes, establishing it as a standout film in contemporary cinema. While every character holds their own strength, Pratibha Ranta’s portrayal of Jaya truly inspires with her aspirations and thirst for education. This is particularly compelling given the historical context of the film. Even though she faces an arranged marriage, Jaya remains resilient and seeks to carve out her own path to freedom.

5. Aisha Banerjee in Wake Up Sid

Ayan Mukerji’s Wake Up Sid is more than just a film; it’s like a refreshing breath of fresh air that can brighten even the dullest of days. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sensharma, it’s hard to forget Konkona’s character, Aisha Banerjee, who has truly made a lasting impression on us. She was confident, strong-willed, and driven, all while embracing her love for beauty and independence. It’s a celebration of girlhood that resonates with every girl out there.

6. Laila in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is another movie that continues to enjoy massive popularity. Led by Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, the movie is celebrated for its storytelling. Nevertheless, can we just take a moment to appreciate the character of Laila, played by Katrina Kaif? She was a strong and independent woman who made us realize that having a free-spirited outlook toward life is what adds vibrancy to it.

7. Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

"Tumhein koi haqq nahin banta ki tum Poo ko na pasand karo" I mean, this Kareena Kapoor character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is timeless. Her fashion game to savage side, everything was way too on point. She was truly PHAT and her iconic dialogues full of sass made every girl want to be Poo once in their lifetime. Isn’t it?

8. Meeta from Hasee Toh Phasee

It won’t be wrong to say that Parineeti Chopra's performance in Hasee Toh Phasee is one of her career’s best performances. This unique romantic-comedy showcases her as Meeta Solanki, a delightful and unconventional scientist. Her distinctive fashion choices and vibrant lifestyle, combined with her love for chemistry, truly make her character memorable. Beyond her charming presence, she delivers complex, vulnerable, and heartwarming moments that are sure to touch our hearts.

9. Mili Chakravarty in Khoobsurat

You ought to remember Fawad Khan and Sonam Kapoor’s Khoobsurat if you’re a true blue fan of romantic-comedy films. In this one, Sonam’s role as Dr. Mili Chakravarty, a free-spirited and lively physiotherapist made us fall in love with her bubbly personality. She was unabashed and unapologetically herself, who challenged traditional norms.

10. Alizeh in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Last but not least is Anushka Sharma’s Alizeh from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Despite dealing with themes of complex love stories and relationships, this movie made her character shine and how. She was an unconventional girl living life on her own terms. She also had her vulnerable moments because of her experiences, but her strong conviction makes her character amongst the most loved ones in Bollywood.

These female characters showcase aspects of our personalities that we often connect with and miss. It's through their presence on-screen that we feel a sense of representation, and we truly appreciate these women for it. Do you have a favorite among them?

