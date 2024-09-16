Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 co-actor Saiee Manjrekar opens up on criticism received for romancing elder star; 'Saw everything and I was like...'

Actors Mahesh Manjrekar and Medha Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee Manjrekar, followed in her parents' footsteps and chose acting as her career. Her first Hindi film, Dabangg 3, was opposite Salman Khan back in 2019. While the film didn’t do great business at the box office, it was also criticized for pairing a 17-year-old Saiee opposite a 54-year-old Khan.

During a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Saiee Manjrekar opened up about the negativity surrounding the age gap with her co-star Salman Khan. The young actress stated that she was very oblivious to that discussion because, at that point, when she just started and Dabangg 3 was released, she didn’t have a PR or marketing team. Hence, she wasn’t aware of what was happening. “I was just happy that I have seen myself on a big screen,” she stated. However, six months down the line when she was more active on social media, she saw everything and was like ‘Hmmm’.

But even then, it didn’t affect her much since so much time had passed, and she was already working on another project. The information came to her when she was at a different stage in her life and career. The Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha actress added, “I am a very thick-skinned person and things don’t affect me very fast. I have always been like that.”

Advertisement

In the same chat, she also spoke about the lowest point after her debut Bollywood movie failed. She recalled the COVID-19 lockdown period, which made her realize that, unlike what she thought of herself earlier, she hasn’t achieved anything yet. During those 6-8 months, she sat with herself and her feelings and contemplated what she wanted to do from there. She stated that it was a low period because back then, she had kept her education in the back seat after finishing 12th grade and chose to be an actor full-time. But all her friends were busy with online classes and work. But since she wrapped Dabangg 3 a couple of months ago and she couldn’t work on her next due to the pandemic, she was sitting idle the whole day. Even though she tried to be engaged with her family, she was in a ‘dark phase’.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s house along with sister Arpita; PICS