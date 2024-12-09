Fateh Teaser OUT: Sonu Sood goes on a vengeful rampage in his action-packed directorial debut; don’t miss Jacqueline Fernandez’ action avatar

The teaser for Sonu Sood's Fateh is out now, and it’s clear that the actor is back with a thrilling action-packed film. The movie also features Jacqueline Fernandez in a pivotal role. With this film, the actor will be making his debut as a director. Sonu shared the teaser, and if it’s any indication, audiences can look forward to an intense journey filled with jaw-dropping action, violence, and intrigue.

In the teaser, Sonu Sood portrays Fateh, a man with a mysterious past who thinks he has left his old life behind and is now focused on building a peaceful future in Punjab. However, when a local girl becomes the target of a cyber mafia and disappears in Delhi, Fateh can’t remain indifferent.

Using his formidable skills, he comes out of retirement as a relentless avenger, determined to dismantle the entire cyber mafia network. Adding to that, Jacqueline Fernandez looks promising in her raw action avatar fighting goons.

See the teaser here:

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram account, Sonu wrote, "किरदार ईमानदार रखना जनाज़ा शानदार निकलेगा! #Fateh Teaser out now. Releasing in cinemas on 10th January."

Netizens were quick to react to the teaser. One person wrote, "Sonu bhai bure waqt mein Aapne desh ka sath diya tha, aab humari baari hai aapko sath deni ki." One fan commented, "Sonu is not simply acting; he is just living in that character, pure goosebumps overloaded." An individual's comment read, "This movie looks promising. First blockbuster in 2025??? Jacqueline too in the new avatar can’t wait."

A social media user wrote, "John wick And Animal movies Action Sequence Mix - Fateh Anyway Super Sonu Sood super Fitt." And another Instagram user penned, "Khel khatam kar diya bhaiya aapne , 1st day 1St show jaayenge dekhne hum full support hai aapko."

Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, Fateh is described by Sonu Sood as a significant story that demands widespread attention. The movie also stars Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

The film aims to elevate Indian action films with its high-octane action sequences, which have been meticulously crafted and filmed with the expertise of leading Hollywood technicians.

Sonu Sood was most recently seen hosting the 19th and 20th seasons of MTV Roadies and appeared in the Hindi film Samrat Prithviraj.

