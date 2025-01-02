Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's bromance is unmissable as they party together in Jamnagar; fans are in awe of their bond: WATCH

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt share a great bond with each other be it on screen or in real life. A recent video of the duo partying together in Jamnagar has surfaced on the internet. Their bromance was unmissable and the fans couldn’t help but be in awe of their friendship.

Various fan pages on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt attending a birthday party of one of their close friends. In the video, the Sikandar actor could be seen dressed in a black t-shirt, blue jeans and a brown jacket. On the other hand, Sanju baba was seen wearing a blue kurta and pants. He kept his arm around Salman’s shoulders and the duo sang the happy birthday song for their friend.

Their fun way of eating the cake made everyone around them laugh. Salman Khan acted taking a huge bite and exclaimed, “Waah (wow) baba,” and Sanjay Dutt also mimicked him. Then they shared a laugh with each other.

The caption of one tweet read, “Latest: Megastar Salman Khan & Sanju Baba together having fun at Jamnagar @BeingSalmanKhan @duttsanjay #SalmanKhan #SanjayDutt. Their Bonding (red heart emoji).”

Watch the video here!

Another user stated, “Salman Bhai With Sanju Baba Dono Bhai Dono Tabhai (Both brothers both a blast).” One netizen shared, “The bond between Salman Bhai & Sanju Baba is a true example of brotherhood.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday at the Ambani family’s residence in Jamnagar with his family and friends. The venue was decorated with signs saying, ‘(Heart) you, Bhaijaan’ and ‘Happy Birthday Bhai.’ Posters featuring the superstar’s popular characters and dialogues were also put up and his songs played during the party. A grand firework show also was organized as part of the celebration.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his movie Sikandar. An action-packed teaser has already been launched and it has taken the excitement of the fans to the next level. The film is slated to arrive on Eid 2025.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is set to star in the Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor says, ‘I should have been there’ as Rekha and Manish Malhotra welcome New Year 2025 together