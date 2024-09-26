Dev Anand Birth Anniversary: Hema Malini misses late actor's 'warm presence'; 'I truly loved him for the extraordinary...'

Actress and politician Hema Malini is honoring the late actor Dev Anand on his birth anniversary by sharing several throwback photos from their time working together on film sets. In the caption, she expressed her fond memories of him in a heartfelt note, stating, “I truly loved him for the extraordinary person that he was and miss his warm presence even today.”

On September 26, Hema Malini took to Instagram to honor Dev Anand with a heartfelt post. She shared several photos of herself with him from the films they worked on together, accompanied by a touching note. Hema reflected on her cherished memories of Dev Saab, noting that he was the hero of her second major release with a top actor.

She described her initial feelings of being 'raw' and in awe of him, but he quickly made her feel comfortable, treating her like a close friend. His warm demeanor never changed, as he consistently radiated energy that uplifted everyone around him. Hema fondly recalled how his call of her name still resonates in her ears and write, "I would never feel low or sad when he was around. His calling me 'Hema!' still reverberates in my ears." The actress further added that she truly loved him for the extraordinary person he was and misses his warm presence even today. She concluded her tribute with a heartfelt birthday wish for her ‘Dev Saab’.

Immediately after Hema Malini shared her post, Jackie Shroff commented, “Respects.” Numerous users praised their chemistry, with one saying, “We love those movies where both of you share such great chemistry.” Another added, “Golden Era.” A user remarked, “Ma’am, you are so beautiful... No one can match your aura to this day. Stay blessed always.” Yet another commented, “Evergreen always.”

This year marks the 101st birth anniversary of Dev Anand, a towering figure in Indian cinema. To honor his legacy, the Film Heritage Foundation, in collaboration with NFDC-NFAI, hosted a special film festival last year titled Dev Anand@100 - Forever Young. The event featured a retrospective celebrating his centenary, showcasing four of his iconic films: CID, Guide, Jewel Thief, and Johny Mera Naam, which were screened in 30 cities throughout India.

With a stellar career that lasted over sixty years, Dev Anand stands out as one of the most enduring figures in Indian cinema. Although the legend passed away on December 3, 2011, his legacy endures, remaining forever etched in our memories.

